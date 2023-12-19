Robb Tabbed Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska’s Peyton Robb claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon.

The Owatonna, Minn., native recorded a top 25 win this past weekend as he defeated SDSU’s #16 Cael Swensen by decision, 6-0. Robb tallied an early takedown, an escape, a stall point and the riding time point to earn his thirteenth-straight victory and remain undefeated.

Robb, who is currently the third ranked wrestler in the nation, is tied for the team-lead with 13 dual points and has team-high nine bonus-point victories on the season.

This is the first weekly honor this year for the Huskers, as the team’s most recent award was Silas Allred (197) in February of 2023.

Up next, the Huskers host Wyoming and Northern Iowa for a triangular on Saturday, Jan. 6. Action will be streamed on Big Ten Plus and will begin with a neutral dual between Wyoming and Northern Iowa at 12 p.m. (CT) before the Huskers wrestle the Cowboys and the Panthers after, with rolling starts.

