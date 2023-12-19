Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners continues discussion on potential solar project

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioner continued its discussion of a potential solar...
The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioner continued its discussion of a potential solar project that could be build in the county.(Travis Morris)
By Travis Morris
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners continued its discussion of the taxes and road usage for a solar project in the southwest corner of the county on Monday.

The project, which is proposed by Situla Energy Project, LLC of San Marcos, CA., would be a 3,900 acre solar panel project that would produce up to 400 megawatts of energy. The project was discussed on Dec. 12 during the counties planning commission meeting and approval or disapproval was tabled for a later date.

County officials wanted to know how the county could benefit from a Nameplate Tax which is placed on renewable energy facilities. The tax would by $3.518 per megawatt produced which would amount to over $1.4 million in tax funds. The county would be receive the money back from the state and would be responsible for distributing the money to county tax authorities.

The county is currently doing more of its own research into the project before it makes any recommendations, The county can be contacted at 308-436-6600 with questions.

