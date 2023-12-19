Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
Texas defeated Nebraska at the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Sunday, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-...
Texas beats Nebraska at NCAA Volleyball National Championship
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
The Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show kicked off on Saturday to a second successful year.
Triple Bee Holiday Craft & Vendor Show sees successful second year

Latest News

The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
Colorado wolf reintroductions to begin as within days after judge rejects cattle industry lawsuit
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
KNOP7
Above average temperatures expected for this week; possible record breaking temperatures