Annual raise to pull Nebraska’s minimum wage to $12/hour in 2024

(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state’s Labor Department is preparing for the latest minimum wage increase according to the law voters approved last year.

Nebraska’s minimum wage is currently $10.50 an hour. As of Jan. 1, it will raise to $12 per hour.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring that wages and tips combined equal at least the minimum wage,” according to Wednesday’s news release from the Nebraska Department of Labor.

In November 2022, Nebraska voters passed an initiative to raise the minimum wage by $1.50 an hour each year through 2026, at which point it would reach $15 per hour. After that, the wage will get a cost-of-living increase in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

Nebraska is among 15 states with a minimum tipped wage of $2.13 an hour.

