Girls High School Basketball: Eagles outlast Wildcats for holiday tournament title

Eagles win Maxwell Holiday Tournament in a close contest Tuesday.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a back-and-forth contest between Brady and Maxwell for the 2023 Maxwell Booster Club Holiday Tournament title Tuesday.

The Eagles got out to an early lead in the first quarter and continued to build on that lead in the second.

Brady kept up the pressure on defense forcing turnovers. Maxwell trimmed the score down to four with twenty seconds to play, but Brady would defeat Maxwell 43-38 and claim the 2023 Maxwell Booster Club Holiday Tournament championship.

Junior guard Keaton Fattig said that it felt great getting a big win as an underdog.

“Coming into this, thinking we are the underdog and then getting the win is super exciting and last year we struggled so this year being on top is nice,” Fattig said.

Brady (5-3) will take on Loomis (3-6) on Jan. 2 and Maxwell (4-4) will prepare to take on Arapahoe (4-4) on Jan. 2.

