High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As the Christmas Moratorium approaches, many Greater Nebraska High School Girls Basketball teams are looking to conclude the first part of their season on a high note.

Gothenburg stays nearly perfect on the year with a victory over Amherst 53-23, the Swedes head into the holiday break with a record of 6-1, and face Dawson County before the New Year.

The Indians of Broken Bow got the best of the Panthers of Hershey with a final of 63-39. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Hershey, the Lady Panthers will look to get back in the win column after the Christmas Holiday when they host the annual Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament. Meanwhile, Broken Bow advances to 5-1 on the season and will face Grand Island Northwest on Friday.

Northwest is coming off a victory over Ogallala 45-38 to advance to 5-3 on the season, Ogallala falls to 6-2. North Platte St. Pat’s fell on the road to Elm Creek 43-31, dropping the Irish’s record to 1-7.

In other action around Greater Nebraska, Cambridge beat Pleasanton, 48-43. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller stomps Franklin 65-10. And, in the Nebraska Panhandle, Sidney demolishes Gering, 74-16.

