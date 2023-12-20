Highschool Boys Basketball: Gothenburg pulls off Overtime Victory

Tuesday evening’s battle between Gothenburg and Amherst went down to the wire in a situation where four-quarters just wasn’t enough.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday evening’s battle between Gothenburg and Amherst went down to the wire in a situation where four-quarters just wasn’t enough.

The Swedes came into the game with a record of 6-1 suffering their only loss of the season to Adams Central. Amherst came into the game with a perfect 5-0 record. Gothenburg was able to pull away in Overtime with a 56-49 victory.

Elsewhere, Hershey was able to get back in the win column after a Saturday loss to Ogallala, pulling off a 62-41 victory over Broken Bow, who falls to 1-5 on the season. Ainsley-Litchfield wins a close one over Sandhills-Thedford, 56-50.

North Platte St. Pat’s got the best of Elm Creek on the road 52-41 as the Irish advance to 6-2 on the season. Sutherland still searching for their first win fell short to South Platte, 63-36.

Elsewhere, Arthur County beat Leyton by a single point, 47-46. Cambridge beat Ravenna, 48-32. Dundy-County Stratton dominated Wauneta-Palisade, 64-24. And, Hi-Line fell to Loomis, 57-39.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
Eggnog
North Platte Animal Shelter at cat capacity
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
Hastings Police identify person killed in home explosion
Grambling State University has named Mickey Joseph as the 15th head football coach.
Grambling State University names Mickey Joseph as Head Football Coach
Dylan Raiola announces via his social media platforms his commitment to Nebraska.
Dylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

Latest News

Junior St. Pat's girls basketball player Reese Fleck dribbling the ball in a game against the...
High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road
Tuesday evening’s battle between Gothenburg and Amherst went down to the wire in a situation...
Highschool Boys Basketball: Gothenburg pulls off Overtime Victory
High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road
High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road
Paxton Consolidated Schools, Paxton, NE
Tigers advance to championship games of their annual Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament