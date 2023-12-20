Highschool Boys Basketball: Gothenburg pulls off Overtime Victory

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday evening’s battle between Gothenburg and Amherst went down to the wire in a situation where four-quarters just wasn’t enough.

The Swedes came into the game with a record of 6-1 suffering their only loss of the season to Adams Central. Amherst came into the game with a perfect 5-0 record. Gothenburg was able to pull away in Overtime with a 56-49 victory.

Elsewhere, Hershey was able to get back in the win column after a Saturday loss to Ogallala, pulling off a 62-41 victory over Broken Bow, who falls to 1-5 on the season. Ainsley-Litchfield wins a close one over Sandhills-Thedford, 56-50.

North Platte St. Pat’s got the best of Elm Creek on the road 52-41 as the Irish advance to 6-2 on the season. Sutherland still searching for their first win fell short to South Platte, 63-36.

Elsewhere, Arthur County beat Leyton by a single point, 47-46. Cambridge beat Ravenna, 48-32. Dundy-County Stratton dominated Wauneta-Palisade, 64-24. And, Hi-Line fell to Loomis, 57-39.

