Lincoln County student selected as winner in NDOT’s ‘Name A Snowplow’ contest

By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County student is one of the winners of the third annual Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Name A Snowplow contest.

Hershey Student Kyler Kelin’s winning entry was named ‘Baby Snoda’ and was one of 16 names selected statewide by NDOT, who brought the Baby Snoda Plow with its new name proudly branded on the side of the door to Hershey on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited! Like 100%, I’m going to track him all winter,” Kyler said.

Kyler and his classmates had a blast during the celebration as they climbed into the cab, signed their names on the plow with Sharpie markers, and even got to ask questions.

