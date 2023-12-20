Lincoln man sets up glowing tribute to ‘Christmas Vacation’ movie

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a character named Clark Griswold decks out his family’s home with 25,000 Christmas lights. In Lincoln, Rick Dietze’s house display beats the Griswolds’ with about 33,000 LED bulbs synchronized to music and movie quotes.

The Christmas classic (and the Internet) taught Dietze everything he knows about exterior illumination.

“We’d always watch the movie every holiday,” Dietze said. “And then it’s all my dad and uncles talk about during those holiday gatherings was ‘Christmas Vacation.’

Dietze started this tradition about five years ago, but this year, he doubled the amount of lights on the roof- about 16,000.

“It’s getting a little hard to step on the roof up there and start putting up the lights,” chucked Dietze. “I did not staple any lights up there.”

Set up all around his home are scenes from his favorite Christmas movie. The display starts with the Griswold’s trip to pick out their family Christmas tree. A tree is strapped to the top of a 1989 Ford Taurus station wagon. Dietze sprayed foam on the end of the trunk and stuck branches in it to resemble roots.

“(The car) has no steering, the two bumpers are cracked, but hey, look at it,” Dietze said, gesturing toward the car. “It’s got nice wood paneling going all the way from the front all the way to the back.”

Dietze orders mannequins and dresses them up in costumes he finds online. One of them is arranged on a bunk bed, watching a projector screen that shows Clark’s old family Christmas videos. Two mannequins are dressed up as the Griswold’s neighbors, Todd and Margot, in their living room. Dietze’s mother made the blue splotch on their “wet carpet” out of a plastic material called polyeruthane.

Next up, Clark with a chainsaw and Cousin Eddie with his camper. The mannequin is waving while emptying sewage into the “storm drain.” Beside him is a chair with the burnt silhouette of a cat and Clark’s scraped up sled. The police car with a flashing siren is even the exact make and model from the movie - a 1985 Ford LTD Crown Vic.

“We try to make it as realistic as possible,” Dietze said.

Dietze’s wife used a Cricut to put the exact brands and serial numbers on Cousin Eddie’s dog food packs. If you squint, you can see a squirrel attached to Clark Griswold’s back at the front of the house. Cousin Eddie is also wearing the leopard print speedo like he did in the pool scene.

A mannequin hangs from the roof with his legs swinging below him. This mimics the scene when Clark falls while installing Christmas lights. The legs of the mannequin swing back and forth because of a windshield wiper motor that rotates. Dietze learned on the Internet how to make the mechanical pieces and program the lights.

“I’ve always been techy, nerdy- always trying to figure out how things work,” Dietze said.

These are just a few Easter eggs that Dietze scatters throughout his yard, but people don’t have to see the movie to enjoy it. All they have to do is turn their radios to 97.3 FM to watch the Christmas tree and house lights flash along to songs.

At the end of the drive are blue barrels for clothing donations. Dietze brings items to the People’s City Mission during the holiday season.

“So we really only have two goals for this display,” Dietze said. “One is to collect as much warm clothing donations as we can, and the other one is just to make people happy.”

You can visit 7300 Carson Road in Lincoln to experience the hap-hap-happiest Christmas in south Lincoln at the Dietze home.

