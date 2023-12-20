North Platte City Council contracts with Hope Esperanza for translation services

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From establishing street improvement districts to entering into an agreement for translation services to establishing a new partner for summer baseball at Bill Wood Field, the North Platte City Council had a lot of ground to cover at their final official meeting of 2023.

The first item on the regular agenda featured establishing street improvement districts within the city. City Engineer Brent Burklund stated before the council that the street improvement districts were created over three specific bridge locations; Buffalo, Willow, and Poplar for maintenance and repair of the bridges.

The council expressed concerns about having construction on the major streetways during the NEBRASKAland Days Festival and the impact it would have on traffic. Burklund addressed those concerns.

“We have it stated in the contract that Buffalo and Willow can not have work that would close the bridge during NEBRASKAland Days,” stated Burklund.

The council voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance and wave the additional two readings traditionally required for a city ordinance.

In other action items, the council authorized Mayor Kelliher to enter the city into an agreement with Hope Esperanza for language translation services. During the meeting City Administrator Lane Groseth stated the need for translation services is getting more and more prominent.

“Sometimes it is with something as easy as setting up accounts and other items it relates to water leaks or something with law enforcement or fire, but it is getting more prominent all the time where we need these services,” Groseth said.

Groseth stated that translations are needed as much as weekly currently.

”We have had folks who do not speak English as their first language coming into the power company and other city entities and wanting to know things and it is a real challenge to communicate with them in some cases, so we are pretty sure that the Hope Esperanza group will be able to help us translate and clearly communicate with people that come into our building,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

The Council also authorized Mayor Kelliher’s work to work with the Pecos Baseball League for the usage of Bill Wood Field, Mayor Kelliher says the agreement is similar to the one the city has entered into with the North Platte Plainsmen the past few years prior to the dismantling of the Plainsmen.

”There is a new baseball league coming in, the Pecos League. They are not a college league they are classed as a semi-pro league and they’ll be playing games throughout the summer within a 16-team league that consists of teams from here to California so there will be teams from all over the country coming here to play baseball,” said Mayor Kelliher.

The council also approved the use of a portion of city-owned property in the Parkade Plaza parking lot for a public art piece at the corner of Sixth and Jeffers to honor and commemorate the North Platte Canteen.

”So, the Parkade Plaza area will have an art piece that is designed to look similar to the Old Canteen and it will also have part of a train car and look like you are sitting in a train car looking at the Canteen building so it is going to be very pretty and we hope to do some more exciting things around Christmas time in that area next year as well,” concluded Mayor Kelliher.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the last official meeting of the North Platte City Council for the 2023 calendar year, however, Mayor Kelliher and City Council members will participate in the annual Parade of Lights Thursday evening in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District.

Tuesday’s meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.