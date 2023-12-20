Pick a Present provides Christmas gifts to North Platte-area children

Pick A Present event provides gifts to children this holiday season.
Pick A Present event provides gifts to children this holiday season.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte non-profit organization is ensuring children don’t go without this holiday season.

HOPE-Esperanza held their first annual Pick a Present event Wednesday where families could pick a present for their child at no cost.

The toys were donated by Guardians of the Children Flatrock Chapter, Zen Health and several community members.

“We had people waiting at 10:30 this morning before we had everything laid out and I would say half of it is already gone and so that shows the need already in the community that is there,” said HOPE-Esperanza President TinaMaria Fernandez.

Aside from the toys, there were blood pressure checks, as well coats that were given away. The coats were made possible through a coat drive the non-profit organization held last month.

