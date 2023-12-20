Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska on Wednesday morning. Raiola headlines a recruiting class that is regarded as one of the Huskers’ best over the past decade.

Raiola flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska earlier this week. He’s the son of former Nebraska standout Dominic Raiola. The 6′3 QB is a 5-star prospect, according to the major recruiting services. He’s Nebraska’s highest-ranked signee in program history.

The Huskers also landed another quarterback in the 2024 class in Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue West. Kaelin signed with the Huskers on Wednesday, along with classmates Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris. The class also includes Ainsworth athlete Carter Nelson, the top in-state prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will formally announce the Huskers’ signing class during a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Nebraska is expected to have roughly 25 newcomers for the upcoming season.

