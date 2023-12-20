Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family’s Christmas tree

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a family's gifts from under their tree. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A real-life Grinch is on the loose in California.

Security camera video caught the man stealing gifts from under a tree.

The suspect seen on video in a red hoodie rifled through a family’s Christmas gifts Monday.

A camera rolling next to the decorated tree caught his every move as he loaded expensive electronics and toys into a shoe basket that had been dumped on the floor.

“When I came home, our kid saw what happened and it troubled him. And I took them to the neighbors to make sure that they’d cleared the house,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner did not want to be identified because the burglar has not been caught.

The thief spent several minutes inside the house, went through drawers and stole jewelry, too.

“I just can’t believe close to Christmas that happens. It’s heartbreaking, honestly, and it’s terrifying,” Huntington Beach resident Jordan Lorah said.

Resident Mallory Maske said she hopes the suspect is caught.

“I hope they find this guy. I mean, break into people’s homes ruining Christmas, not cool. So let’s find him,” she said.

The burglar got his face close to the security camera lens, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded.

