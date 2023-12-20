South Loup boys win holiday tournament over Sandhills Valley

News 2 at Ten
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup boys basketball team cruised to win the 2023 Maxwell Booster Club Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

Bobcats senior Joey Sallach scored back-to-back possessions in the game’s opening minutes.

South Loup kept the moment and won the 2023 Maxwell Booster Club Holiday Tournament title over Sandhills Valley 64-25.

South Loup (5-1) will return to action on Jan. 4 when they travel to take on Sandhills Thedford (6-1). Sandhills Valley (5-3) will take on (3-5) Medicine Valley on Jan. 9.

