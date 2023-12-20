Staying warm and quiet through Friday; Monitoring Christmas Weekend Storm System

By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions will stay quiet and warmer than normal Wednesday into Friday, with storm system expected for our Christmas Weekend.

A southerly flow, controlled by an area of high pressure, is going to resume to bring us warmer than average temperatures for Wednesday into Friday. Highs will be mainly be in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies will fill the sky during the next few days. Winds will remain on the calm side with the timeframe.

As we get into Christmas Weekend, a slow-moving area of low pressure, currently located in the Southwestern United States, will be pushing into the area. The event starts during the afternoon hours on Saturday as rain, with highs in the 40s and 50s. As we head into Christmas Eve, the precipitation will start to change into a rain and snow mix, with highs in the 30s and 40s. During Christmas itself, temperatures will be in the 30s, and this will change the precipitation to all snow. Snowfall amounts could be between 1 to 3 inches during this timeframe with locally higher totals. People that are traveling or doing any sort of plans during the Christmas Weekend will have to continue to tune in for the latest on this system, and download the News 2 Weather App for detailed information.

