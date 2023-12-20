Tigers advance to championship games of their annual Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Paxton Consolidated Schools, Paxton, NE
Paxton Consolidated Schools, Paxton, NE(Paxton Consolidated Schools)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tiger Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball teams had strong showings in the opening rounds of the annual Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Tigers came in with one of their hottest start to regular season basketball in years, at 6-1, and were set to face the 3-3 Broncos of Mullen. Paxton pulls off the victory 34-22, setting up a date with Maywood-Hayes Center as the Lady Wolves beat Garden County 50-24

In the Boys’ Bracket, the Tigers got the best of the Broncos of Mullen in a low-scoring affair, 32-22, also setting up a date with Maywood-Hayes Center as the Wolves got the best of Garden County, 64-47.

The Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament continues Thursday with Girl’s Consolation and Championship games beginning at 5:00 CT and Boy’s Consolation and Championships at 6:45 CT.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
Eggnog
North Platte Animal Shelter at cat capacity
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
Hastings Police identify person killed in home explosion
Grambling State University has named Mickey Joseph as the 15th head football coach.
Grambling State University names Mickey Joseph as Head Football Coach
Dylan Raiola announces via his social media platforms his commitment to Nebraska.
Dylan Raiola flips commitment to Nebraska

Latest News

Swedes close regular season with sweep of Amherst at home to improve to 27-1
Highschool Boys Basketball: Gothenburg pulls off Overtime Victory
Junior St. Pat's girls basketball player Reese Fleck dribbling the ball in a game against the...
High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road
Tuesday evening’s battle between Gothenburg and Amherst went down to the wire in a situation...
Highschool Boys Basketball: Gothenburg pulls off Overtime Victory
High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road
High School Girls Basketball: St. Pat’s, Hershey, Ogallala fall on the road