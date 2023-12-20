Tigers advance to championship games of their annual Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paxton Tiger Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball teams had strong showings in the opening rounds of the annual Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Tigers came in with one of their hottest start to regular season basketball in years, at 6-1, and were set to face the 3-3 Broncos of Mullen. Paxton pulls off the victory 34-22, setting up a date with Maywood-Hayes Center as the Lady Wolves beat Garden County 50-24

In the Boys’ Bracket, the Tigers got the best of the Broncos of Mullen in a low-scoring affair, 32-22, also setting up a date with Maywood-Hayes Center as the Wolves got the best of Garden County, 64-47.

The Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament continues Thursday with Girl’s Consolation and Championship games beginning at 5:00 CT and Boy’s Consolation and Championships at 6:45 CT.

