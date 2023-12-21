Blood donors needed during busy holiday season

The American Red Cross is once again stressing the need for blood donors.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross is once again stressing the need for blood donors.

Amanda Wehnes, Red Cross Account Manager in North Platte, said that the previous appeal on the need for blood donors was fulfilled. She said that the current blood supply is stable, however, blood donations often taper off towards the end of the year.

Much of this is attributed to the busyness of the holiday season, but compounding that is the seasonal illness that often accelerates during the same season. ”And this year we’ve seen a ton of seasonal illness compound that. Get a gift, give a gift, that is our theme this season because you are going to get freebies from the Red Cross and you are going to give that ultimate gift, the gift of life. You know you don’t have to be rich, you don’t have to be famous. Heck, you don’t even have to be smart or pretty. Just roll up a sleeve and come in and see us and you are going to help so many people this holiday season,” said Wehnes.

For people looking to give the gift of blood during the holiday season, the North Platte Jaycees will hold a blood drive this Friday at Venue 304, in downtown North Platte. Those compelled to donate can also visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/, call 1-800 Red Cross or utilize the Blood Donor App.

