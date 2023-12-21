DHHS offers tips to help prevent holiday blues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) wants to remind people of the importance of self-care this holiday season.

“During the holiday season, it can be easy to get caught up in fulfilling obligations and forget to take time to do things that bring you joy,” DHHS Division of Behavioral Health Interim Director Tony Green said. “Rather than letting the season take a toll, take positive and proactive steps to prevent symptoms of stress or holiday blues this holiday season.”

The holiday blues are defined as temporary feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression during the holiday season. It can be triggered by a variety of factors including unrealistic expectations, the inability to be with loved ones, and financial stress, according to DHHS.

DHHS shared some tips to help prevent the holiday blues this season.

Acknowledge and share your feelings. If the holiday season is emotionally tolling, remember that it is OK to feel sadness and grief during the holiday season. Accept your feelings and open up about them to others. Sharing your feelings with others can help you feel better and process your emotions.

Plan ahead. Taking the time to plan for different commitments with co-workers, friends, and family can help you feel prepared for the holidays. If you are hosting the event, create a menu and grocery list to help you stay organized.

Say no. When it comes to holiday commitments, it is OK to say no to a few or all of them. This can help relieve some stress. Additionally, try sharing your to-do list with your family members or friends and ask if they could help with any of your items.

Create a relaxing environment. Turn on some music, light a candle, or open the windows on a sunny day. Research has found that listening to music, the scent of citrus, and adding vitamin D to your diet are all ways to boost feelings of well-being.

Maintain healthy habits. The holiday season is known for letting healthy habits slide. Encourage your friends and family to take a short walk during the day or complete a short workout. Make sure to have healthy snacks available such as fresh fruit or vegetables.

Be realistic. Creating realistic expectations for how much can be handled this holiday season can help reduce stress. Try to forget about perfection and relax and enjoy the company of loved ones.

Take a break. Do not forget about your own needs. If you are feeling stressed, take a nap, go for a short walk, read a book, or watch a funny movie. These are all activities that can lead to stress relief and help ensure that you truly enjoy your holiday season.

Everyone has days where they feel unhappy or unmotivated, but if your symptoms are causing disruptions in your life, reach out to your doctor or a mental health professional for help.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or a loved one need assistance, please reach out to:

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; call, text, or chat 988.

Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660.

Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258.

Your faith-based leader, healthcare professional, or student health center on campus.

