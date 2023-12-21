Nebraska-Iowa men’s hoops time change

Jamarques Lawrence and the Huskers take on Iowa on Jan. 12
Jamarques Lawrence and the Huskers take on Iowa on Jan. 12
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that Nebraska’s men’s basketball game at Iowa on Friday, Jan. 12 will now tip off at 8:30 p.m. central. It will be televised on BTN and carried on the Husker Radio Network. It is the only regular-season matchup between the Huskers and Hawkeyes.

It is one of two Husker-Hawkeye matchups that day, as the No. 8 Husker wrestling team will host No. 4 Iowa at 6:30 p.m. also on BTN.

