Nebraska-Iowa men’s hoops time change

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that Nebraska’s men’s basketball game at Iowa on Friday, Jan. 12 will now tip off at 8:30 p.m. central. It will be televised on BTN and carried on the Husker Radio Network. It is the only regular-season matchup between the Huskers and Hawkeyes.

It is one of two Husker-Hawkeye matchups that day, as the No. 8 Husker wrestling team will host No. 4 Iowa at 6:30 p.m. also on BTN.

