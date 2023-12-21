Nebraska Public Power District donates $15,000 in scholarship funds to MPCC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Public Power District donated two checks to Mid-Plains Community College Wednesday evening during the December MPCC Board of Governor’s meeting.

According to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College, the donated funds were raised during the 32nd annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament in Columbus in September.

The Wells Fargo Nebraska Open is endorsed and operated by the Nebraska Section of the PGA and the Nebraska Golf Association and is coordinated by NPPD. The $75,000 raised from the tournament this year will be distributed to five community colleges within NPPD’s service area in the form of scholarships.

MPCC’s share will be split evenly between McCook and North Platte campuses and used to provide scholarships to students pursuing careers in the trades and STEM fields. The golf tournament has generated $1,936,821 in scholarship money over the past 32 years. Of that, MPCC has received $386,160.

