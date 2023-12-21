Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal

Local4 News at 6
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy is entering the transfer portal, multiple sources told 10/11 Wednesday evening. The news comes on National Signing Day, in which the Huskers added a pair of quarterbacks in Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin.

Purdy spent two seasons with the Huskers, appearing in 12 games while making four starts. Purdy recently graduated and can transfer without penalty.

Earlier in the day, Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said he expected Purdy to compete for the Huskers starting quarterback job ahead of the 2024 season.

Purdy completed 31-of-57 passes this fall for 382 yards. He started the Huskers’ final two games, which both ended in last-second losses.

The Queen Creek, Arizona native is the brother of current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Chubba played at Florida State prior to joining the Huskers in 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Matthew Mikoloyck.
Lincoln County man sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case
Eggnog
North Platte Animal Shelter at cat capacity
Oxford man sentenced on federal weapons charge

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 12-19-2023
Rounding out the week with some clouds, above average temps
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen
Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot
Gov. Pillen decides NE won’t opt into new $18 million child nutrition program
Annual raise to pull Nebraska’s minimum wage to $12/hour in 2024
Pick A Present event provides gifts to children this holiday season.
Pick a Present provides Christmas gifts to North Platte-area children