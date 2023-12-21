Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy is entering the transfer portal, multiple sources told 10/11 Wednesday evening. The news comes on National Signing Day, in which the Huskers added a pair of quarterbacks in Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin.

Purdy spent two seasons with the Huskers, appearing in 12 games while making four starts. Purdy recently graduated and can transfer without penalty.

Earlier in the day, Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said he expected Purdy to compete for the Huskers starting quarterback job ahead of the 2024 season.

Purdy completed 31-of-57 passes this fall for 382 yards. He started the Huskers’ final two games, which both ended in last-second losses.

The Queen Creek, Arizona native is the brother of current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Chubba played at Florida State prior to joining the Huskers in 2021.

