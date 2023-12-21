North Platte resident nominated for Nebraska Community College Association Administrator of the Year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte resident Tad Pfeifer has been nominated for the Nebraska Community College Association (NCAA) Administrator of the Year.

Pfeifer serves as the Director of Institutional Effectiveness for Mid-Plains Community College and was recognized in front of the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Wednesday evening.

NCCA’s Administrator Award is presented annually to one administrator from the five member institutions of the association - Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.