North Platte resident nominated for Nebraska Community College Association Administrator of the Year

Tad Pfeifer Mid-Plains Community College director of Institutional Effectiveness pictured with...
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte resident Tad Pfeifer has been nominated for the Nebraska Community College Association (NCAA) Administrator of the Year.

Pfeifer serves as the Director of Institutional Effectiveness for Mid-Plains Community College and was recognized in front of the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Wednesday evening.

NCCA’s Administrator Award is presented annually to one administrator from the five member institutions of the association - Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College.

