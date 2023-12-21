North Platte Salvation Army holds annual Christmas distribution

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army is doing what it can to ensure families financially struggling still awake Christmas morning to presents under the tree and have a good Christmas meal.

Thursday marked the annual toy distribution day at the North Platte Salvation Army. Due to the generous amount of donations this year, the Salvation Army was able to allow parents with children ages 0-12 the opportunity to select four gifts each.

“We had our applications back in October and now we are walking the families through all of the donations so that the parents can choose Christmas gifts for their children. We have enough to even give the parents gifts this Christmas. But, our main age group is 0-17,” said Chaslyn Landry, Co-Pastor of the North Platte Salvation Army.

Landry estimates that the North Platte Salvation Army is currently around 60 percent of its overall Christmas fundraising campaign goal of $214,000.

