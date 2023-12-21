North Platte Salvation Army holds annual Christmas distribution

North Platte Salvation Army holds annual Christmas shopping opportunity.
North Platte Salvation Army holds annual Christmas shopping opportunity.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army is doing what it can to ensure families financially struggling still awake Christmas morning to presents under the tree and have a good Christmas meal.

Thursday marked the annual toy distribution day at the North Platte Salvation Army. Due to the generous amount of donations this year, the Salvation Army was able to allow parents with children ages 0-12 the opportunity to select four gifts each.

“We had our applications back in October and now we are walking the families through all of the donations so that the parents can choose Christmas gifts for their children. We have enough to even give the parents gifts this Christmas. But, our main age group is 0-17,” said Chaslyn Landry, Co-Pastor of the North Platte Salvation Army.

Landry estimates that the North Platte Salvation Army is currently around 60 percent of its overall Christmas fundraising campaign goal of $214,000.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of...
Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second...
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal
Storm system expected to impact the area during Christmas Weekend
Staying warm and quiet through Friday; Monitoring Christmas Weekend Storm System
Matthew Mikoloyck.
Lincoln County man sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case
A winter storm is expected this Christmas Weekend
Warm and quiet Thursday and Friday; Storm System Expected Christmas Weekend

Latest News

Leaders in McCook break ground on a duplex project on December 14, 2023. From left: Charlie...
McCook attracting young residents, garnering national acclaim
Proponents of providing medigap coverage for those under 65 with disabilities will try again
Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy receives two checks totaling $15,000 from...
Nebraska Public Power District donates $15,000 in scholarship funds to MPCC
Tad Pfeifer Mid-Plains Community College director of Institutional Effectiveness pictured with...
North Platte resident nominated for Nebraska Community College Association Administrator of the Year