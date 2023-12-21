Sage Salon and Studio recognized by North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation with ribbon cutting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sage Salon & Studio was officially recognized by the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation on Wednesday.

The salon was presented with their first dollar earned along with having the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate another new business in North Platte. Alexandra Cox is the owner of Sage Salon & Studio and she is thrilled to be partnered with the chamber.

“This is a big family affair for us and it’s exciting to be a part of the chamber. I know a lot of small businesses really look forward to being a part of that to kind of help them out and it’s just an exciting moment for everybody,” Cox said.

The salon is located at 1717 East Fourth Street near Gary’s Super Foods.

