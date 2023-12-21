Sutherland hosts its first ever chili cook off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland hosted its first-ever chili cook-off on Wednesday at Sutherland Public Schools.

The cook-off followed the traditional Christmas Parade and featured 17 different styles of chili that both the public and local judges could vote on. All of the proceeds from the event will go to help fund Sutherland Public School activities.

Kelli Caps works for Sutherland Public Schools and was in charge of the event. She was very pleased with the turnout and believes the chili cookout will be a part of the annual Christmas tradition for years to come.

“We just wanted to do something for some of our school activities that don’t necessarily fall under athletics. We thought that the Christmas parade would be a great opportunity for the community to get together and after the parade to come in and enjoy the chili. The community really steps up and pitches in on these events and fun to have them do the parade and have them come in and have them support the school too and to just gather as a community,” Caps said.

