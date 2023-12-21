Sutherland hosts its first ever chili cook off

Sutherland hosts its first ever chili cook off at Sutherland Public Schools.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland hosted its first-ever chili cook-off on Wednesday at Sutherland Public Schools.

The cook-off followed the traditional Christmas Parade and featured 17 different styles of chili that both the public and local judges could vote on. All of the proceeds from the event will go to help fund Sutherland Public School activities.

Kelli Caps works for Sutherland Public Schools and was in charge of the event. She was very pleased with the turnout and believes the chili cookout will be a part of the annual Christmas tradition for years to come.

“We just wanted to do something for some of our school activities that don’t necessarily fall under athletics. We thought that the Christmas parade would be a great opportunity for the community to get together and after the parade to come in and enjoy the chili. The community really steps up and pitches in on these events and fun to have them do the parade and have them come in and have them support the school too and to just gather as a community,” Caps said.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second...
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal
Storm system expected to impact the area during Christmas Weekend
Staying warm and quiet through Friday; Monitoring Christmas Weekend Storm System
Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of...
Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class
Matthew Mikoloyck.
Lincoln County man sentenced to probation in animal cruelty case
Oxford man sentenced on federal weapons charge

Latest News

Alexandra Cox and her family cut the ceremonial ribbon to official open their business as a...
Sage Salon and Studio recognized by North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation with ribbon cutting
Hope Esperanza hosts their first annual Pick a Present event where families can come in and...
Hope Esperanza hosts it's first Pick A Present event
Sage Salon & Studio was officially recognized by the North Platte Area Chamber and Development...
Sage Salon & Studio holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
The North Platte City Council is set to gather Thursday evening for the annual Parade of...
North Platte City Council participating in annual Parade of Lights