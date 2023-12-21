Warm and quiet Thursday and Friday; Storm System Expected Christmas Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Get your Christmas shopping done over the next couple of days, because things will start to deteriorate across the area this Christmas Weekend, with a storm system expected.

During the day Thursday into Friday, we will continue to see sunny to partly cloudy skies, and the winds will be on the breezy side throughout this period. Highs will remain warm with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Above average temps and dry conditions over the next couple of days (Andre Brooks)

During the Christmas weekend, a developing area of low pressure that is currently situated in Southern Rocky Mountains, will push into the area this weekend into Christmas Day. The system will produce hazardous conditions over this timeframe. Saturday Afternoon is when the onset of the system will push in and it will be in the form of rain. Saturday Night into Sunday, the precipitation will change from rain to a wintry mix of rain and snow, to all snow during Sunday afternoon into evening. This snow will persist into Christmas Day. Highs will drop from the 40s and 50s on Saturday, to 30s Sunday into Monday. Snowfall amounts are continued to be ironed out, but 2 to 4 inches of snow seems possible, with locally higher totals. People that are planning anything or traveling during this time, are urged to continue to tune into the latest forecasts on this system and download the News 2 Weather App as well.

A winter storm is expected this Christmas Weekend (Andre Brooks)

