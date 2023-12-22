Boys high school basketball: Cozad rolls to easy victory over Superior

Freshman Kellen Shoemaker makes the lay up as he is fouled during Cozad's blowout win over...
Freshman Kellen Shoemaker makes the lay up as he is fouled during Cozad's blowout win over Superior Thursday.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Haymakers boys basketball team dominated Superior on the court Thursday.

Cozad took home the win 61-23 over Superior. The Haymakers are now 6-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Superior falls to 1-6.

Cozad will have the Christmas holiday off before returning to action on Dec. 29 as part of the Runza Holiday Classic. Superior will also play in the consultation section of the Runza Holiday Classic tournament on Dec 29.

