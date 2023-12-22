Girls high school basketball: Superior holds on to defeat Cozad on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was smooth sailing for the Superior Wildcats against the Cozad Haymakers on Thursday.

Superior controlled the lead for the majority of the game. However, freshman Reagan Meyers and Faith Butler helped seal the game in the last few minutes.

Superior (6-3) would go on to win 54-39 over Cozad (2-6).

The Wildcats advance in the Runza Holiday Classic. Both teams will return to action on Dec. 29.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.