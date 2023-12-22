LSO arrests California woman after finding 100 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California woman after finding 100 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of her car on Wednesday.

LSO said an deputy stopped a black Malibu on east I-80 near Mile Marker 398 at 1:30 p.m. According to LSO, the driver, 29-year-old Chelsey Parker, was speeding, driving on the shoulder of the road and had improperly changed lanes.

Deputies believed there was a probable cause of criminal activity and called a K9 and handler to check the vehicle. Deputies found 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana bags in the truck and $3400 in their purse, which later tested positive for marijuana residue.

Parker was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of Money in Violation of Drug Laws, and Evading Drug Tax.

29-year-old Chelsey Parker, (10/11 NOW)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.