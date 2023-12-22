Nebraska child welfare inspector raises concerns about juvenile room confinement

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska juvenile detention and rehabilitation centers are using room confinement more frequently and for longer periods of time, according to an annual report from the state watchdog.

While state laws are being followed, Friday’s report from the Office of Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare raises the question of whether the practical and calls on the Legislature to look into the needs and challenges of juvenile facilities in order to reduce the numbers of youth being detained or rehabilitated there.

The use of room confinement in Nebraska’s juvenile facilities has become an overused tactic, accoring to the report, and policies defining and regulating it aren’t done so consistently from facilty to facility. But the OIG report also notes that administrators who might be tasked with improvements flagged big challenges, from juveniles with mental health needs or gang affiliations, to those who have given up on making any progress.

“Reducing and improving the use of juvenile room confinement in Nebraska will require enhanced internal oversight at the juvenile facilities and other broad strategies to change the culture within the facilities,” the report states. “...But the OIG is not aware of staff dedicated to oversight, data analysis, or improving — and reducing — confinement.”

The OIG likens the “room confinement” tactic to “grounding” or “time out” mechanisms used in parenting.

Juvenile institutions implement it to manage behavior by separating them to limit social interactions and access to some activities for the purposes of safety — that of the individual juvenile or others in the facility — and as a means of “discipline and rule enforcement.”

It can also be used as a way to relieve tensions in the moment or during emotional distress; or to give the juvenile a chance to regain composure. The incidents in the report also include medical isolation and confinement used during intake and orientation.

“This year’s data indicates that facilities are struggling to use juvenile room confinement only as a last resort and in a time-limited way as best practice would prescribe,” Jennifer Carter, Inspector General for Nebraska Child Welfare, said in Friday’s news release.

In particular, the report pointed to year-over-year data that indicates:

a 44% increase in the number of confinements

a 32% increase in total confinement hours

a 24% increase in the number of confined youth

The report noted mental health, developmental harm, and exacerbation of problematic behavior among its top concerns as room confinement use increases.

To improve on those The OIG is recommending that:

Juvenile room confinement be used as a last resort — and never for punishment, retaliation by staff, or as a matter of administrative convenience

Juvenile room confinement be time-limited, and not to exceed 24 hours in total

Juvenile room confinement practices take potential physical and psychiatric consequences into account

Juvenile room confinement be closely monitored, and be approved by an administrator in certain instances.

Youth be provided access to parents or legal guardians, legal assistance, and personal belongings; that the confinement rooms be equipped with sufficient lighting, heating and cooling, and ventilation; and access to meals, drinking water, bathroom facilities, hygiene supplies, educational programming, and approved reading materials.

Facilities have internal and external accountability and oversight.

The report also notes a “lack of transparent and standardized reporting” among the state’s four juvenile detention facilities, including the Douglas County Youth Center in Omaha, the Patrick J. Thomas Juvenile Justice Center in La Vista, the Lancaster County Youth Services Center in Lincoln, and the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison; and three youth rehabilitation centers, located in Lincoln, Kearney, and Hastings.

“To truly reduce the use of room confinement, the Legislature must better understand the factors driving the safety and security concerns in these facilities and provide the facilities with the resources and tools they need to maintain safety while reducing the reliance on this problematic practice,” Carter said.

