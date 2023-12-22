North Platte Public Transit closed Christmas and New Year’s Day

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Transit System will close for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

There will also be no transportation service on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

The bus service will resume normal operations the following business day, according to a press release.

The city of North Platte’s Sanitation Department will also be closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26 with regular hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials ask that carts be in place at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 to avoid being missed. All garbage needs to be in city-issued containers and the lids must be closed. No bags or trash is allowed to be on the ground.

