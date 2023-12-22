North Platte Rec Center holds open house at North Platte City hall regarding new projects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The city of North Platte held open house sessions Wednesday and Thursday at city hall to provide the public an opportunity to ask questions and have input regarding the updates to the North Platte Recreation Center.

The new recreation center and Cody Pool projects are expected to be completed at the beginning of 2026, the goal is to keep parts of the current rec center open during construction so people can still have access to it, according to architect, Blaine Perau.

“We are going to try and maintain all of the functionality of the existing facility and we touched throughout all of these meetings that the aquatic components is a really big deal. We are limiting that window to almost zero, maybe a couple of weeks of overlap when the new pool is finishing up and the old pool is being demolished. The existing gym will stay in operation, group exercises, and locker rooms until the new ones are ready to go,” Perau said.

The new rec center will feature brand new basketball courts, indoor turf, a new pool for competitive swimming, an indoor walking track and a 24-hour access spot.

“We have designed a space that is open 24 hours that we can close off from the rest of the building. the whole building won’t be open because it is too hard to track all of those moving parts. This safe, secure space is always lit and always under surveillance, we will have separate access from the rest of the building so it can be closed off for the 24-hour window,” Perau said.

The cost for the Cody pool project is estimated at around $7,000,000 while the rec center project is estimated at around $47,000,000.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.