North Platte town hall meeting addresses emergency snow routes, snow removal protocols

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With snow in the forecast for much of the viewing area over the Christmas holiday, city officials are reminding the public of the importance of clearing emergency snow routes during a snow storm.

The topic was also discussed during a recent town meeting held at city hall where officials not only provided information on their current policy, but also allowed the public to give input on their snow plowing and removal procedures.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said last year’s heavy snowfall prompted the city to revisit their winter protocols.

“The city council will take up some discussion about what we might do in the future to change things because there are communities across Nebraska that do scoop all of the streets,” Kelliher said. “One of the biggest considerations you have to think about is for the folks who don’t live on snow routes, they have to get their cars off the roads if we’re going to scoop the streets otherwise we’ll just bury their cars in snow drifts and nobody wants that so that’s a big thing to point out and so we’re trying to educate the public.”

North Platte currently has 297 lane miles of emergency snow routes. On average, the City spends between $8,000 to $11,000 to remove 4 to 5 inches snow on these routes. A 14 inch or more snowfall could cost upwards of $95,000.

