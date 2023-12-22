Quiet Friday; Strong Winter Storm Expected Christmas Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After our Friday, a strong winter storm expected for the Christmas Weekend, which will create travel headaches and putting some Christmas plans on hold.

During the day Friday, temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the 50s and near 60 in some locations, and lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunny skies will resume for our Friday and breezy winds with it ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Quiet and peaceful Friday (Andre Brooks)

This Christmas weekend, Mother Nature will not be on our side, with a strong low pressure system moving into the area this weekend. The system will produce treacherous travel conditions with snow chances and gusty winds. The speed of winds will be between 10 to 30 mph and gusts around 30 to 50 mph. Highs will drop from the 40s and 50s Saturday, into the 30s Sunday through Tuesday. People are urged to take caution on the roads, and advised to pay attention to future weather statements moving forward. People are also encouraged to Download the News 2 Weather App. Here is a breakdown of the precipitation type, timing, and snow amounts:

Location Start of Rain-End of Rain Start of Snow-End of Snow Snowfall Amounts South Nebraska Panhandle 4 p.m. MDT Sat. to 2 a.m. MDT Sun 11 p.m. MDT Sat. to 6 a.m. MDT Tues 4-6″+ North Nebraska Panhandle 7 p.m. MDT Sat. to 2 a.m. MDT Sun 12 a.m. MDT Sun. to 6 a.m. MDT Tues 4-6″+ Western Greater Nebraska 2 p.m. MDT Sat to 12 a.m. MDT Sun 2 a.m. MDT Sun to 12 p.m. MDT Tues 4-6″+ Central and Eastern Greater Nebraska 3 p.m. MDT Sat to 12 a.m. CDT Sun 12 a.m. CDT Sun to 12 p.m. CDT Tues 2-4″+

Snow is expected for the area this Christmas Weekend (Andre Brooks)

