Quiet Friday; Strong Winter Storm Expected Christmas Weekend

After a quiet Friday, conditions will start to turn active this Christmas Weekend. This could cause hazardous conditions and treacherous travel.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After our Friday, a strong winter storm expected for the Christmas Weekend, which will create travel headaches and putting some Christmas plans on hold.

During the day Friday, temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the 50s and near 60 in some locations, and lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunny skies will resume for our Friday and breezy winds with it ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Quiet and peaceful Friday
Quiet and peaceful Friday(Andre Brooks)

This Christmas weekend, Mother Nature will not be on our side, with a strong low pressure system moving into the area this weekend. The system will produce treacherous travel conditions with snow chances and gusty winds. The speed of winds will be between 10 to 30 mph and gusts around 30 to 50 mph. Highs will drop from the 40s and 50s Saturday, into the 30s Sunday through Tuesday. People are urged to take caution on the roads, and advised to pay attention to future weather statements moving forward. People are also encouraged to Download the News 2 Weather App. Here is a breakdown of the precipitation type, timing, and snow amounts:

LocationStart of Rain-End of RainStart of Snow-End of SnowSnowfall Amounts
South Nebraska Panhandle4 p.m. MDT Sat. to 2 a.m. MDT Sun11 p.m. MDT Sat. to 6 a.m. MDT Tues4-6″+
North Nebraska Panhandle 7 p.m. MDT Sat. to 2 a.m. MDT Sun12 a.m. MDT Sun. to 6 a.m. MDT Tues4-6″+
Western Greater Nebraska2 p.m. MDT Sat to 12 a.m. MDT Sun2 a.m. MDT Sun to 12 p.m. MDT Tues4-6″+
Central and Eastern Greater Nebraska3 p.m. MDT Sat to 12 a.m. CDT Sun12 a.m. CDT Sun to 12 p.m. CDT Tues2-4″+
Snow is expected for the area this Christmas Weekend
Snow is expected for the area this Christmas Weekend(Andre Brooks)

