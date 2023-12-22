REACHing One Classroom At A Time to continue for second straight year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has surprised many North Platte educators with reach grants to make their classroom experiences better for students thanks to the support of Fat Dogs and Wilkinson Development.

Now that partnership will be continuing for a second year. The Foundation aims to continue to build on the success of this past year. Terri Burchell, the executive director of the foundation, is thrilled to keep changing student lives in the classroom for another year.

”We are excited, once again, to join forces with Fat Dogs and Wilkinson Development to make a long-lasting impact on our students,” Burchell said, ” This initiative not only provides much-needed resources to our educators, but also highlights the importance of community partnerships in shaping the future of our students.”

Reaching one classroom at a time will continue on Jan 11. 2024.

