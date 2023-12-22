WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store

The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard lights on. (Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Police are searching for five suspects and a vehicle of interest in connection with the theft of $250,000 in merchandise from a Chanel store in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

The burglary took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Five suspects entered a Chanel store on the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest, one of whom discharged a fire extinguisher and doused an armed security guard while the others grabbed merchandise.

Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows the masked suspects entering the store through a cloud of white haze from the fire extinguisher, and grabbing numerous bags and other merchandise.

The security guard, employed by Chanel, discharged one round from a firearm as the suspects fled the store, but did not strike anyone, according to Metropolitan Police Second District Cmdr. Tatjana Savoy.

The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard lights on.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of...
Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class
A winter storm is expected this Christmas Weekend
Warm and quiet Thursday and Friday; Storm System Expected Christmas Weekend
JD Carson resigned from coaching the Kearney High Girls' Basketball team in November.
Former girls basketball coach wants to question Kearney superintendent, principal
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second...
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal
Alexandra Cox and her family cut the ceremonial ribbon to official open their business as a...
Sage Salon and Studio recognized by North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation with ribbon cutting

Latest News

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard...
Police Seeking Suspects In $250,000 Chanel Store Burglary
A woman is helping provide Christmas gifts to more than 900 northern Michigan families.
Woman helps provide Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 families in need