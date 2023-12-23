American Red Cross hosts Christmas Blood Drive at Venue 304 in North Platte

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Red Cross in North Platte hosted their annual Christmas Blood Drive at Venue 304 on Friday.

The blood drive was sponsored by Adams Middle School as well as Jaycees.

The United States is currently facing a blood shortage and needs more blood rapidly.

Organizers hope that this drive can inspire people to give back for free this holiday season.

News 2 at Six
