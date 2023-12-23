Athlete of the Week: Noah Shoemaker

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is Junior Cozad Haymakers boys basketball player Noah Shoemaker.

Shoemaker plays guard for Cozad and has been averaging 15 points per game and helped the Haymakers start the season with a 7-0 record.

“The season’s been going great for us, we’ve been grinding on the defensive end, battling in practice day in and day out, we come to work everyday and that’s led to our success so far,” Shoemaker said.

It’s not just basketball where Shoemaker excels, he also plays football in the fall, track and field in the spring and baseball in the summer.

“I try to be a great leader and take that through all the sports I play, and I think that really helps all the teams that I’m on,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker has begun to see that the abilities he’s developing in various sports are transferrable to each other and making him even better at all of them.

“I can see the football field and the court well, I feel like I can just see things before they happen, I’ve got that vision to make passes at the right time,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker wants to play basketball or football in college and then would like to pursue a career in coaching. Right now he continues to make strides each year as a player and he’s impressed with his own progress from this offseason.

“Myself as a player and my team, we’ve all gotten better at defense, on offense, I’ve made my game a lot more simple, last year I dribbled the ball a lot, but now I pass the ball and help move the offense around more,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker hopes the improvements he and his teammates have made result in a season to remember.

“My goal is for the team to go as far as we can, obviously, we want to go undefeated and keep that going and just win every single game,” Shoemaker said.

The undefeated Cozad Haymakers are currently on holiday break and won’t be back in action until they host Wood River on Dec. 29.

