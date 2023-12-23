Caroling for Kenya: North Platte residents raise funds for orphans halfway across the world

By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A group of North Platte residents gathered Friday evening to spread Christmas cheer while raising funds for orphans nearly halfway around the world.

Event Organizer Andre Wehnburg recruited a group of North Platte Rotarians, their families and other volunteers to spend their evening caroling in the North Platte community while raising funds for a trio of schools in Western Kenya Africa for Orphaned Children.

”And the person who started the schools is a Rotarian and so she is connected to North Platte and has been here a number of times and people from here even know her and have raised money for her as well before and their schools,” Wehnburg said. “They needed money for sewing machines so that they could sew their uniforms for less money and so we are happy to be able to provide those.”

Those interested in making a donation can do so by making a check out to North Platte Rotary and address it to P.O. Box 2313

