Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) -The Ocala Police Department confirms one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting inside a shopping mall in Ocala, Florida.

According to WCJB, authorities confirm two people were shot inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon at 3:40. A man was killed in the shooting. A woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the deceased victim was the target. The gunman ran away from the mall after the shooting leaving his weapon behind. Officers described him as a Black man wearing a black colored hoodie, pants, and a mask.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and will remain locked down for 12 hours as officers investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is expected for the area this Christmas Weekend
Quiet Friday; Strong Winter Storm Expected Christmas Weekend
Dylan Raiola, the nation’s #1-rated high school quarterback, signed his National Letter of...
Raiola signs, Huskers announce nationally-ranked recruiting class
A winter storm is expected this Christmas Weekend
Warm and quiet Thursday and Friday; Storm System Expected Christmas Weekend
KNOP Snow Potential 12-23-2023
Rain to snow showers as storm system moves through Christmas weekend
KNOP's Athlete of the Week is Junior Cozad Haymakers boys basketball guard Noah Shoemaker.
Athlete of the Week: Noah Shoemaker

Latest News

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained