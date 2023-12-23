Nebraska 2-sport athlete Mendelson enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maggie Mendelson is transferring from Nebraska, multiple sources confirmed to 10/11 on Saturday. Mendelson plans to depart following her second volleyball season with the Huskers. The 6-foot-5 middle blocker also plays basketball at Nebraska.

Mendelson served as a reserve during the Huskers’ recent run to the NCAA championship match. The Utah native appeared in 13 matches, including Nebraska’s first round contest against Long Island. Mendelson finished her sophomore campaign with 27 kills and 15 blocks. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

On the basketball court, Mendelson played in 22 games for Amy Williams’ team. She trained in both sports year-round, including attending basketball shooting sessions during the volleyball preseason. Mendelson was on scholarship as a basketball player at Nebraska.

Her departure marks the Huskers’ third from the volleyball program this week. Hayden Kubik and Caroline Jurevicius also entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season.

