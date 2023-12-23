Nebraska 2-sport athlete Mendelson enters transfer portal

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh match in a row to start the season with a...
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh match in a row to start the season with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Long Beach State on Saturday in front of 8,182 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.(Maggie Mendelson)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maggie Mendelson is transferring from Nebraska, multiple sources confirmed to 10/11 on Saturday. Mendelson plans to depart following her second volleyball season with the Huskers. The 6-foot-5 middle blocker also plays basketball at Nebraska.

Mendelson served as a reserve during the Huskers’ recent run to the NCAA championship match. The Utah native appeared in 13 matches, including Nebraska’s first round contest against Long Island. Mendelson finished her sophomore campaign with 27 kills and 15 blocks. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

On the basketball court, Mendelson played in 22 games for Amy Williams’ team. She trained in both sports year-round, including attending basketball shooting sessions during the volleyball preseason. Mendelson was on scholarship as a basketball player at Nebraska.

Her departure marks the Huskers’ third from the volleyball program this week. Hayden Kubik and Caroline Jurevicius also entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant snowfall expected through Tuesday
Major winter storm bringing Blizzard conditions during the Christmas Holiday
I-80: North Platte Exit 177: South
Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning
North Platte residents enjoy NPIce
North Platte residents enjoy ice skating before Christmas
NSP, NDOT urge drivers to prepare for Christmas day winter storm
Grambling State University has named Mickey Joseph as the 15th head football coach.
Grambling State University names Mickey Joseph as Head Football Coach

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
WR Marcus Washington
Washington declares for NFL Draft
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1