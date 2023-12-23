North Platte Salvation Army distributes Christmas boxes

The North Platte Salvation Army is doing what it can to ensure families financially struggling still awake Christmas morning to gifts under the tree
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army held their annual Toy Distribution Day at the North Platte Salvation Army on Thursday.

The Salvation Army was able to allow parents with children just months old all the way to 12 years old the opportunity to select up to four gifts each, thanks to the help of the North Platte community.

”We had our applications back in October and now we are walking the families through all of the donations so that the parents can choose Christmas gifts for their children,” said Chaslyn Landry, North Platte Salvation Army co-pastor and administrator. “We have enough to even give the parents gifts this Christmas. But, our main age group is 0-17.”

Landry said that none of the giving would be possible without the support of the North Platte community.

”Parents have the chance to choose from what our community has given and our community has just given so much that we were so overwhelmed to provide a massive Christmas for a lot of these families,” Landry said. “None of this would be possible without our community, all of the toys and things that have been given either came from donations from Walmart itself or many generous donors or families who were just really in a giving spirit and just gave so much time and energy into choosing for these families.”

