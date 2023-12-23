Omaha man launches vigil at Governor’s Residence as Pillen proclaims that he doesn’t ‘believe in welfare’

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - An Omaha, anti-poverty activist launched a vigil Friday at the Governor’s Residence to protest the state’s rejection of $18 million in federal funds to feed children.

Gov. Jim Pillen’s administration earlier this week said the state would turn down $18 million in federal grocery benefits for low-income families because, according to one administration spokesman, it was a COVID-19 related program and the pandemic is over.

Paul Feilmann — who conducted a similar vigil in 2019 to object to the lack of criminal justice reform in Nebraska — said he hopes his vigil will enlist others to oppose the decision.

Advocacy groups have said that the new Summer EBT (electronic benefit transfer) program for children would benefit 150,000 low-income youths in the state by granting their families an additional $120 on their EBT cards next summer to buy groceries.

Fifteen state senators, led by State Sen. Jen Day of Gretna, joined in a letter Wednesday urging the governor to rethink the decision, and apply for the funds by the Jan. 1 deadline.

Governor: ‘I don’t believe in welfare’

But Pillen, during a press conference on another subject Friday, said that he doesn’t “believe in welfare” and that an existing, summer food program run by the state is doing enough to take care of children.

Nebraska currently provides free meals to youths at specific sites through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and summer camp programs, schools and community centers.

But Feilmann, and Nebraska Appleseed, argue that the Summer Food Service Program referred to by Pillen is limited, and doesn’t reach all children in need.

Nebraska had the lowest participation rate in that program in the country, reaching only two out of 100 children during summer that ate lunch a school, according to a recent report from the Food Research and Action Center.

Under the food service program, qualifying low-income children must travel to a specific site to get a meal, and Appleseed points out that those sites have declined in number in recent years and may be hard to reach in rural areas.

Fewer sites for meals

In 2023, there were 197 Summer Food Service sites across Nebraska operated by 58 sponsors compared to 270 sites and 83 sponsors four years ago.

Advocates argue that increasing funds in a family’s EBT card is a better option, and it avoids the need to travel to a site for a breakfast or lunch.

Appleseed on Thursday launched a petition drive urging the state to change its position and get into the Summer EBT program. The nonprofit plans to deliver signatures to Pillen on Dec. 29. In less than a day, the agency said, the petition had more than 1,300 signatures.

Feilmann has been active in recent years in advocating for steps to reduce poverty, and the break the cycle of incarceration.

He said he would continue his vigil at the Governor’s Mansion through Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feilmann, a former delivery van driver, added that he’s prepared for any rainy or snowy weather than might occur.

