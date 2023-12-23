Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign gets ready to wrap up for the year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The nationwide Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is nearing its conclusion for the year. The North Platte Salvation Army is nearing 60% of its Christmas fundraising goal of $214,000.

Chaslyn Landry, Co-Pastor and Administrator of the North Platte Salvation Army said that while the Canteen spirit is alive and well with donations used for gifts during their recent Christmas box drive, the group still appreciates any additional donations.

”The Red Kettle Campaign actually does a lot of the financial preparing for the next year, so we are raising a ton of money to be able to set aside for buying gifts and buying food stuff, specifically,” said Landry. “Because even though we get a lot of an influx of donations as far as gifts and such, we want to provide meals for the family as well. So (with) the Red Kettle Campaign, 86 cents of every dollar that we raise goes back to community programming.”

