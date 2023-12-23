Several animals deceased after Waterloo house fire

Several animals died in a Waterloo, Neb. house fire Saturday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Waterloo, Valley and Yutan volunteer fire crews spent much of Saturday afternoon battling a house fire near Two Rivers State Recreation Area.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow told 6 News at the scene his department got the call around 12:25 p.m. to a home just east of the recreation area’s campgrounds on F Street. They found smoke on approach and flames in the basement.

Harlow noted the home’s internal structure was partially compromised, including the stairs to both the attic and basement. The balloon-form frame of the home aided flames in spreading from the basement through an exterior wall to the attic space and through the roof.

Crews briefly withdrew from the structure early on, attacking from the outside for safety. The blaze has since been declared under control.

Harlow told 6 News no injuries were reported to fire personnel. No one was home at the time, but several animals were found both inside and outside the home. Several of them perished; the Nebraska Humane Society was called in to handle the pets.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

