USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries

Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for Christmas.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) issued a transit permit on Thursday to Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a distributor with Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc.

The permit allows the reindeer to enter and exit the United States between the hours of 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2023, and 6 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023, through or over any U.S. border port, according to a press release from the department.

“USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season,” Jenny Lester Moffitt, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs said. “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight.”

Before issuing the permit, veterinary officials made certain the reindeer met all entry requirements and found them all physically able to make the flight.

“At a recent inspection, the reindeer were found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof,” Dr. Rosemary Sifford, USDA’s Chief Veterinary Officer said.

A minor physical anomaly was noted on the health certificate for one reindeer — Rudolph. His bright, red nose was notated by APHIS as “normal for him and not a concern.”

According to the USDA, other measures will be taken to keep livestock diseases the team may come in contact with during their global deliveries from spreading to the U.S.

The runners and underside of the sleigh will be cleaned and disinfected by port personnel upon entry, along with a visual inspection of the reindeer.

The USDA also asked Santa to disinfect his boots and “thoroughly wash” his hands.

“It’s important that Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc. take all the right steps and precautions to protect against the potential introduction of pests and diseases,” explained Mr. Claus. “I appreciate USDA’s assistance every year as we gear up for our big night.”

