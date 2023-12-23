Warm December temperatures benefit last-minute holiday shoppers and retails outlets

Bible Supplies in the Westfield Shopping Center North Platte prepares for a busy few days ahead of the Christmas holiday.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Christmas holiday is quickly approaching, and last-minute holiday shoppers are getting down into crunch time. Merchants at the Westfield Shopping Center said the spring-like temperature this December is helping increase foot traffic through the door.

”I think it helps a lot, I think it maybe takes them away from their computer and they decide to come out and they don’t have to get their feet dirty because it’s warm out,” said Nancy Fabik, Owner of Bible Supplies at the shopping center. “I’ve even seen people in shorts out. So I think they are having a good time. This year has been a really great year people have been out and spending money and I mean I get excited about Christmas, it’s just fun and joyful. I think we are going to have some good sales numbers. It’s always fun to compare and I think it will be a great Christmas.”

Fabik said historically, the holiday rush continues to heighten the closer the calendar gets to the holiday.

“It only gets busier, and I think since Christmas is on a Monday this year, I think we are going to be busy today and tomorrow, like really busy, we are not open on Sunday but I think it is just going to be really crazy,” Fabik said.

Fabik said she and her colleagues in the Westfield Shopping Center are anticipating the holiday rush to continue well into the weekend.

