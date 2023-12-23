Washington declares for NFL Draft

WR Marcus Washington
WR Marcus Washington(KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington had hoped for a medical hardship and another season of college football. Instead, he’s headed to the NFL. Washington announced his plans to enter the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Washington spent two seasons with the Huskers, totaling 647 receiving yards. As a senior, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver averaged 22 yards per reception. He was injured during Nebraska’s Week 6 victory at Illinois and was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn knee ligament.

Washington played at Texas prior to his arrival in Lincoln. He had 64 receptions over his five-year career.

