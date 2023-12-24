Major winter storm bringing Blizzard conditions during the Christmas Holiday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A strong low-pressure system will be disrupting the Christmas holiday season, with snow, blizzard conditions and disruptions of Christmas plans.

This system prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Sunday for the Eastern Panhandle and most of Greater Nebraska. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow is possible during Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the 30s with winds around 10 to 30 mph.

The main attention goes towards the secondary push of this system Christmas into Wednesday. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for all of Greater Nebraska Christmas into Wednesday. 0 to 3 inches of snow is possible for the Panhandle, 4 to 8 inches with locally higher totals for all of Greater Nebraska, and over 8 inches with locally higher amounts for portions of Custer County and going towards the northeast. Blizzard conditions are likely with winds of 40 to 60 mph, with higher gusts. Visibilities will be reduced during this time and travel is not advised during this time. Temperatures will only climb into the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. This will have an impact on the Christmas plans out there.

Significant snowfall expected through Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During these treacherous conditions over the next few days, here are some things that people should do during this time.

Some tips and information during winter storm conditions (Andre Brooks)

