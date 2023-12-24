National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska

I-80: North Platte Exit 177: South
I-80: North Platte Exit 177: South
By KNOP News 2
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service declared a Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska from Sunday night until Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS, blizzard conditions are expected in parts of central and south central Nebraska, with total snow accumulations between seven and 14 inches. Northwest winds are expected to gust as high as 50 miles per hour.

NWS said visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

